Fortnite 6.1 Patch Notes with Quadcrasher Video, In-Game Tournaments and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced the release of Fortnite Battle Royale version 6.10 on Tuesday with the addition of the Quadcrasher, a new vehicle for navigating the map, and a series of in-game tournaments with the potential to pit professional players against average gamers.

The Quadcrasher is a two-seat mode of transport that allows players to move to the safe zone more quickly. It can also build up a turbo boost through a period of use and, once activated, it can power its way through walls and other opponent structures.

Here's a look at the trailer for the quad:

Most of the other aspects of the Quadcrasher are similar to the ATK that's been in the game for a while, though it does have the potential to eliminate enemies, as Twitch superstar Ninja showcased:

Meanwhile, the latest set of in-game events kicks off Tuesday night with the Alpha Tournament, a solo competition that will take place over the next six days.

Let's check out the rest of the schedule:

Beta Tournament (Duos; Oct. 23 — Oct. 25)

Friday Night Fortnite (Squads; Every Friday from Oct. 19 — Nov. 30)

Salty Springs Cup (Solo; Oct. 27 — Oct. 31)

Tomato Temple Cup (Duos; Oct. 28 — Nov. 1)

These tournaments have no connection to the ongoing Fortnite Fall Skirmish, which is set to conclude with a LAN event during TwitchCon 2018 in late October.

What makes the competitions special, however, is the fact Epic Games is enabling cross-platform play in the tournament mode only.

Normally, if you solo queue on one platform you only play against opponents on the same system (PC vs. PC, Xbox One vs. Xbox One, PlayStation 4 vs. PlayStation 4, etc.). That's not the case here. When you or your team enter the lobby, you'll be playing against foes from across the Fortnite spectrum.

That means it's possible a console gamer has the opportunity to load into the same game as Ninja, FaZe Tfue, Dr. Lupo, TSM Daequan or any of their other favorite PC pros and streamers.

Finally, another part of the 6.1 patch that benefits console players is new sensitivity settings.

One of the toughest parts of playing on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 is finding a sensitivity that's fast enough to win build battles against good opponents, but slow enough to hit shots regularly. It's a balancing act that wasn't always easy to fix with the prior settings.

Epic added a new slider that will allow players to increase their sensitivity only when building. It's a potential game-changer, though it could take some time to adapt after making the switch.

Other improvements mentioned in Tuesday's patch notes include fixing the trigger mechanism on traps, the option to play your preferred Fortnite music after earning a Victory Royale and a variety of upgrades to the mobile version of the hit video game.