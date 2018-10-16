Warriors Hope to Re-Sign Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Before Contracts Expire

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty faces a crucial period, as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could all hit free agency over the next two years.

However, the team is hoping the trio never reaches the open market.

"We want him to be with us for a long time," Golden State owner Joe Lacob said of Klay Thompson, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "I feel pretty confident he will be."

As for Green? "I love Draymond!" Lacob said.

Thompson, along with Durant, can be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The good news for the Warriors is that Thompson doesn't appear to be interested in exploring other options.

"Not really," Thompson said when asked last month if he was curious about testing the open market, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "When guys go into free agency, they're looking for situations like mine. I'm content."

The four-time All-Star followed that up by telling Stadium's Shams Charania earlier this month that "it would be hard for me to leave" Golden State:

Meanwhile, Green's deal runs through the 2019-20 season. The three-time All-Star agreed to a five-year, $82 million deal back in 2015 after helping the Warriors win their first championship in four decades.

"I took less so we could go after KD," Green told Chris Haynes, then of ESPN.com, in June. "I am a student of this game, and I studied the business side of it and the numbers, where some people don't. They leave it up to their agent to do it."

While he signed a team-friendly deal back then, don't expect a hometown discount this time around. Money always plays a factor in business decisions, but Green, like Thompson, wants to win, per Haynes:

"I don't focus on that because as much as I looked out for the team's success, that still helps me in a sense of winning a championship and building a legacy that lives on forever. I don't look at it like it's their turn to do me right. If I continue to play my game, if I continue to do better, they got to do me right, or somebody else will.

"I did what I did because I wanted to win championships, so that's paid off so far. Everything else will take care of itself when it's time."

According to Haynes, Green planned on declining an extension if/when it was offered this year in hopes of earning a supermax contract in the future.

Lacob knows that re-signing Durant, Thompson and Green won't come cheap—especially with Stephen Curry already signed to a five-year, $201 million supermax deal. But with three championships in four years, the Warriors appear to be willing to pay up in order to keep the core intact.

"All good things cost a lot," Lacob told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t Haynes) in June. "We're going to try to sign Klay and Draymond to extensions this summer. They've earned the right to do whatever they want. Maybe they want to wait until free agency. I can't control that. But we'll do whatever we can to keep them."

Golden State general manager Bob Myers recently addressed the uncertain future of the roster on ESPN's The Jump but sidestepped getting into details.