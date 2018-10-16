Angel Di Maria Reportedly Wants Premier League Return Amid PSG Exit Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria is reportedly open to a return to the Premier League amid speculation regarding his future.

According to Francesco Acedo of the Daily Mirror, the Argentina international is ready to leave the French capital next summer after spending four seasons at the Parc des Princes. It's reported plans are already being put in place with a possible exit in mind.

"Di Maria wants a deal worth £200,000 a week, and that limits his options and the Premier League looks to be the most likely destination," said Acedo. "Juventus were interested last summer, Di Maria claimed earlier in the year that Barcelona were keen, and his advisers are believed to be sounding out English clubs."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 30-year-old moved to Paris in the summer of 2015 after a disappointing year with Manchester United, although that reportedly hasn't stopped his desire to return to the English game again.

Prior to his move to Manchester the winger had excelled with Real Madrid—where he won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice—and Benfica.

In Paris he's also sampled silverware, with two Ligue 1 titles in the bag. However, PSG have continued to struggle in the Champions League, that despite the big spending.

Although the Argentina international can play in central midfield, he's tended to be at his best in his career when used on either flank. However, following the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2017, getting into the attacking setup at PSG has been a challenge.

Per Squawka Football, the two wide players have been potent in front of goal early in the 2018-19 campaign:

So far this season Di Maria has been a regular for PSG, operating in a number of positions under new manager Thomas Tuchel. He's chipped in regularly in the final third too, with six goals and three assists registered in all competitions.

Although he can frustrate at times, Di Maria is an excellent option for a manager to have in his squad. Not only is he versatile, he consistently works hard for the team and is capable of conjuring moments of magic:

At Manchester United the midfielder did find things tough after a bright start. Di Maria failed to show the consistency needed to be a big hit in English football, as he appeared to struggle with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Four years on from that spell it would be intriguing to see if he has what it takes to make a better fist of England's top flight. However, elite clubs would surely be hesitant about paying Di Maria quite so much with his ill-fated time at Old Trafford still relatively fresh in the mind.