Ali Abdelaziz Says 'Bitch' Conor McGregor 'Quit' and Isn't Worth Khabib Rematch

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has said Conor McGregor doesn't deserve a rematch for the title after his UFC 229 loss, calling the 30-year-old a "bitch" who "quit."

Ali Abdelaziz spoke to TMZ at a recent Professional Fighters League event and disputed the argument that The Notorious should get another shot at regaining the lightweight crown:

"[On UFC 229] The fans had a great night. The UFC made a lot of money, this other guy [McGregor] make a lot of money, Khabib make a lot of money, and now he's talking about rematches, stuff like that.

"This guy, he quit. How are you gonna give him a rematch? He's a bitch.

"You know what makes me mad more than anything else? Not that he talks about me or Khabib. Stuff like that, I brush it off. When he come to me in the third round and he tells me his business—this is a hoe. Like I said before, he's a prostitute, and I still think he's a prostitute. I didn't change my mind.

"[On a rematch] That's business. Whatever is gonna bring Khabib money, I'm gonna do. Whatever Khabib wants, we're gonna do."

The repercussions of UFC 229 are still unfolding after Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage after defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission, resulting in a melee both in and out of the Octagon.

The Eagle lunged at Bellator fighter and McGregor team-mate Dillon Danis at ringside after he allegedly provoked the lightweight champ. Meanwhile, Chechen UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov was one of three members of Nurmagomedov's entourage who attacked McGregor after his loss, via ABC News:

The scenes sullied an an otherwise clean victory for Nurmagomedov and only added fuel to the fire of his rivalry with McGregor.

SiriusXM radio host Luke Thomas reacted to a video of Nurmagomedov taunting McGregor mid-fight:

On Friday Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram that he will leave the promotion if they terminate Tukhugov's contract for attacking McGregor.

Rapper 50 Cent recently teased the idea of a move to rival promotion Bellator, although Abdelaziz suggested retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather would be the best move:

On Monday, Mayweather told The Eagle to "get the chequebook out" if he wants to duel on Twitter.