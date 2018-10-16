Usain Bolt Offered 2-Year Contract by Maltese Club Valletta FC

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has been offered a two-year contract to play for Maltese club Valletta FC, with the club's CEO signalling their ambitions to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Stephanie Brantz and Tom Hamilton of ESPN FC reported on speculation that arose on Monday, and Valletta CEO Ghasston Slimen told ESPN his club were hopeful of securing the speedster's signature: "A champion is always welcome, and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible."

Bolt has been on trial at A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners and scored twice in a recent match for the club on Friday in what was his first start before their Australian season gets under way.

Other hints given about the previously unnamed European club were that they had recently been taken over by new owners and had hopes of signing Bolt in time for an upcoming cup final.

Abu Dhabi-based Sanban Group bought a controlling stake in Valletta last month, and they have an upcoming final in the Maltese Super Cup clash against Balzan on December 13.

Central Coast eased their way to a 4-0 friendly triumph over Macarthur South West United on Friday, and Bolt's brace was the highlight of the evening, although he struggled to contribute much aside from that, via ESPN:

Bolt spent time training with Borussia Dortmund earlier in 2018 and played in a trial match for Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset in the summer.

Meanwhile, Valletta are understood to have made a pledge to make some "high-quality signings" in the coming months, which would be wise in the event Bolt's experiment does not work out as hoped.

The 32-year-old was relieved to get his first professional goals on the board—albeit in a friendly—and vouched for his own ability after lasting 75 minutes for the Mariners:

Valletta won the Maltese Premier League only once between 1999 and 2007, but the side coached by Serb Danilo Doncic have now won five of the past eight domestic titles and are defending champions.

According to Brantz and Hamilton, Bolt wouldn't be guaranteed a starting place in attack as the club are content with forwards Bojan Kaljevic and Mario Fontanella.

The club have never advanced past the Champions League's second qualifying round and were this season ousted by Albanian club Kukesi in the first round. They then lost to Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar in the UEFA Europa League.