Which NFL Head Coaches Should Be on the Hot Seat?

0 of 5

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A handful of NFL head coaches should have offices with warm seats—not the cozy type with the recliner button but the burning-hot variety with an eject option.

Just like their players, head coaches are subject to yearly evaluations. Front-office executives must track team progression, the ability to lead and, most importantly, playoff success or the lack thereof.

Once a team performs at half speed—or in more direct terms, gives up on a coaching staff—it's time to bring a new voice into the locker room. Sometimes, it's a product of losing or the need for a fresh directive.

Going into Week 7 of the 2018 campaign, it's fair to argue a few coaches should look over their shoulders after every loss. Others probably have the entire season to convince executives to renew or honor existing contracts.

Let's take a look at five head coaches with strong uncertainties surrounding their job security.