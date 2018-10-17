Which NFL Head Coaches Should Be on the Hot Seat?October 17, 2018
A handful of NFL head coaches should have offices with warm seats—not the cozy type with the recliner button but the burning-hot variety with an eject option.
Just like their players, head coaches are subject to yearly evaluations. Front-office executives must track team progression, the ability to lead and, most importantly, playoff success or the lack thereof.
Once a team performs at half speed—or in more direct terms, gives up on a coaching staff—it's time to bring a new voice into the locker room. Sometimes, it's a product of losing or the need for a fresh directive.
Going into Week 7 of the 2018 campaign, it's fair to argue a few coaches should look over their shoulders after every loss. Others probably have the entire season to convince executives to renew or honor existing contracts.
Let's take a look at five head coaches with strong uncertainties surrounding their job security.
Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns
We already know about head coach Hue Jackson's 1-31 record between the 2016-17 terms. What's transpired over the last several weeks that may lead to his exit?
It's obvious the Cleveland Browns have a competitive roster. They've lost by three points in two of their three defeats and head into Week 7 with a 2-3-1 record. It's a small step up following a 0-16 season, but the franchise must aim higher.
In Week 6, the Los Angeles Chargers blew the Browns off their home field 38-14. Cleveland looked similar to the team of years past, turning over the ball twice, giving up points and struggling to generate offensive continuity.
Jackson has a pair of experienced coordinators on staff. Gregg Williams (defense) and Todd Haley (offense) have a combined 49 years in various NFL coaching roles. The Browns acquired two immediate-impact rookie first-rounders in quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.
If Mayfield doesn't progress steadily throughout the year and the Browns have more duds similar to Sunday, general manager John Dorsey may consider another head coach to expedite the roster's development.
Remember, Dorsey didn't bring Jackson with him to Cleveland, so any sentiments of underachievement may signal change.
Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos
Let's take a step back to remember Vance Joseph nearly saw his career take a turn after the 2017 campaign. General manager and president of football operations John Elway contemplated firing him following a 5-11 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This year, the Denver Broncos started 2-0 but dropped their last four games: two double-digit road losses and a pair at home. It's important to note the defense has regressed in a short period. Joseph didn't show much resolve in addressing an area in decline.
In 2017, the Broncos fielded top-five passing and rushing defenses in yards allowed but struggled to keep teams out of the end zone, ranking 22nd in points surrendered. Over the last two weeks, the group has been shredded.
In Week 5, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold logged his first three-touchdown passing performance against the Broncos. Joseph's run defense allowed 323 yards on the ground in the same contest. Then Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ran through the same unit for 208 yards and two scores Sunday.
According to Mike Klis of 9News, Joseph took more responsibility for calling plays, sharing the duties with defensive coordinator Joe Woods against the Rams. Clearly, the changes didn't make a difference against the ground attack, but quarterback Jared Goff didn't throw a touchdown pass.
The bottom line didn't change, though. The Broncos lost in front of their home crowd. Joseph's team is at 2-4 and has massive holes in the front seven and an inconsistent pass defense. His job security seems more than shaky.
Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had extra time during the bye week to prepare for the wounded Atlanta Falcons, who took the field without multiple starters, including Keanu Neal (ACL), Ricardo Allen (Achilles), Deion Jones (foot) and Grady Jarrett (ankle).
Still, the Buccaneers trailed the Falcons 24-13 going into halftime Sunday. Tampa Bay nearly mounted a comeback but fell short. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw two interceptions—one tipped in the end zone. He deserves some blame.
On the other hand, the Buccaneers' slow start after a week off falls on the coaching staff, whether it's due to poor preparation or sloppy execution with top-notch offensive talent.
Since Dirk Koetter accepted the promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2016, his win totals have trended in the wrong direction. The Buccaneers finished 9-7 in his first year and then dropped to 5-11 last season. Now, they're 2-3 on a three-game skid.
After an embarrassing 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Koetter expressed an idea that may come to fruition. "We should fire everybody that was on that field today, starting with me," he said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "That was horrific."
The first domino fell Monday when the team fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith.
If the Buccaneers' record continues to drop in Koetter's third season, his suggestion could become a reality.
Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins
Unlike the three head coaches listed above, Jay Gruden celebrated a victory Sunday. The Washington Redskins beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 following a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome in Week 5.
A home win over a playoff contender doesn't take Gruden off the hot seat. He's 31-37 as a head coach without a postseason win in his first four seasons. In the Redskins' only postseason appearance, they lost 35-18 to the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field.
After Washington went 4-12 in Gruden's first term, the team has hovered around .500. Breaking even isn't a standard around the league—not for clubs with playoff aspirations. Washington must make a push forward in a mediocre NFC East division with its rivals at 3-3 or worse.
ESPN.com's John Keim outlined valid reasons why Gruden should've survived last year's 7-9 finish, but he also stated the coach must meet higher expectations: "More will be expected [in 2018], and more must be delivered."
Washington's front office traded a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller for quarterback Alex Smith and inked him to a four-year extension. The three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller led the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
The decision to acquire a seasoned veteran with postseason experience instead of drafting a rookie quarterback indicates the team went into this year with the intention to compete in January.
In order for Gruden to strengthen his job security, Washington will likely have to finish with a winning record and possibly make the playoffs after missing out in the last two seasons.
Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has a Super Bowl victory on his resume, and his team holds a 3-2-1 record before its bye week. Why is he on the hot seat?
It's more than just a performance-based issue. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't been too thrilled about the offensive design.
After a 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Rodgers expressed his displeasure with his receivers' involvement in a postgame press conference:
"We need to find ways to get our playmakers in position to get some more opportunities. You know, a game like today—I mean, Davante [Adams] is a tough cover for anybody, but he should have had 20 targets today. They couldn't stop him. They dared to play one-high a few times. So, we got to find ways to get him the ball and Jimmy [Graham] as well."
Rodgers didn't outright question McCarthy, but he's throwing the football and didn't place the onus on himself. It's logical to move the blame further up the chain of command, and McCarthy holds play-calling duties.
Adams and Graham combined for 15 catches, 236 yards and two touchdowns Monday, but the Packers barely beat the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay only scored 23 points against the 29th-ranked scoring defense (29.8 points allowed per game) through 58 minutes. Rodgers moved the ball downfield in two late drives for a touchdown and a 27-yard game-winning field goal. It's a Band-Aid on a wound that still needs to heal.
Secondly, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there's growing tension between Rodgers and the coaching staff: "Aaron Rodgers went out of his way midweek to try to clarify pointed comments from last Sunday, but league sources said the future Hall of Fame quarterback has been frustrated with the state of the Packers offense this season and concerned over some of the staff changes made."
It's not a great sign when the franchise quarterback, who's also the highest-paid player in the league, isn't happy with his situation. Rodgers isn't going anywhere. The front office may decide not to extend McCarthy's deal, which runs through 2019, to pacify the face of the organization.
The Packers' scoring offense ranks 15th in the league (24.7 points per game). That would probably have to improve, along with the relations between Rodgers and the coaching staff, to maintain the status quo in Green Bay.