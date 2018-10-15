Usain Bolt Offered 2-Year Contract by Maltese Club Valletta

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Usain Bolt of the Mariners celebrates scoring his first goal during the pre-season friendly match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Matt King/Getty Images

Valletta FC, a club in the Maltese Premier League, offered a two-year contract to former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ESPN FC's Stephanie Brantz and Tom Hamilton reported Monday.

"A champion is always welcome, and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen said of the possible move.

Bolt's agent, Tony Rallis, had told Brantz and Hamilton that a European club recently "taken over by new owners who have aspirations of Champions League football" had put a two-year deal on the table.

In August, Bolt signed on for a trial with the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League. Over the weekend, he scored two goals in a friendly against Macarthur South West United.

According to Brantz and Hamilton, Valletta are hopeful they can finalize a contract with Bolt in time for him to play in the Maltese Super Cup on Dec. 13 against Balzan.

Through six matches, Valletta sit third in the Maltese Premier League after winning the competition last season.

