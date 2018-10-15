Usain Bolt Offered 2-Year Contract by Maltese Club Valletta

Matt King/Getty Images

Valletta FC, a club in the Maltese Premier League, offered a two-year contract to former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, ESPN FC's Stephanie Brantz and Tom Hamilton reported Monday.

"A champion is always welcome, and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Slimen said of the possible move.

Bolt's agent, Tony Rallis, had told Brantz and Hamilton that a European club recently "taken over by new owners who have aspirations of Champions League football" had put a two-year deal on the table.

In August, Bolt signed on for a trial with the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League. Over the weekend, he scored two goals in a friendly against Macarthur South West United.

According to Brantz and Hamilton, Valletta are hopeful they can finalize a contract with Bolt in time for him to play in the Maltese Super Cup on Dec. 13 against Balzan.

Through six matches, Valletta sit third in the Maltese Premier League after winning the competition last season.