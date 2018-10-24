Ranking the 10 Best Teams in College Basketball If Players Had to Stay 4 Years

1 of 11

In addition to our top 10, here are 10 other teams that get back at least one player and would be in great shape for an Elite Eight run.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Zags will be one of the country's five best teams this season, but all they get back in this exercise is Zach Collins. Granted, he would be the perfect addition, since 6'10" Killian Tillie is more of a stretch 4 than a center. However, it's not enough to keep pace with what these other teams are adding.

North Carolina Tar Heels

It's the same story for UNC as it is for Gonzaga. The Heels are already a solid title contender and would get a big man in the form of Tony Bradley, but that's it. Again, this would afford the current three-point-shooting center (Luke Maye) more opportunity to do his thing along the perimeter, but they would still be dependent on Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams. That's fine for the actual 2018-19 season. However, it wouldn't work out well in a universe where Duke has Gary Trent Jr. and RJ Barrett as reserves.

Syracuse Orange

With Malachi Richardson and Tyler Lydon on the roster, Syracuse was the toughest team to leave out of the top 10. The Orange still have all five starters from last season, and Jalen Carey figures to be a strong contributor as a freshman. That makes for one heck of an eight-man rotation for Jim Boeheim, a coach who never goes much deeper than that anyway.

Oregon Ducks

Reintroduce Tyler Dorsey and Troy Brown to the backcourt and Oregon is cooking with gas. Led by Bol Bol and Louis King, the Ducks have one of the nation's best recruiting classes. There's not much experience on the roster, but a senior leader such as Dorsey would change that in a big way. Along with Arizona, UCLA and Washington, Oregon would give the Pac-12 a fantastic race for the conference title.

Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada will be a preseason Top 10 team because guys like Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline didn't go pro this past spring. But there is one player the Wolf Pack get back in this exercise: Cameron Oliver. This team is already outrageously versatile, and adding another double-double machine with three-point range would be almost unfair.

Louisville Cardinals

A trip to the 2019 NCAA tournament probably isn't in the Cards, but it would be if Louisville still had Donovan Mitchell, Deng Adel and Ray Spalding. Even though V.J. King is the only returning player who averaged at least 16.0 minutes or 6.2 points per game last year, that threesome would make the Cardinals a legitimate threat.

Maryland Terrapins

No, the Terps don't get Melo Trimble back, but they would add Diamond Stone, Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson. Pair that trio with Anthony Cowan Jr., Bruno Fernando and stud freshman Jalen Smith and you've got a strong (albeit shallow) rotation that could contend for a title.

Texas Longhorns

Eric Davis Jr. isn't a noteworthy addition, but Jarrett Allen and Mohamed Bamba are. If those frontcourt titans were still with the Longhorns, they could compete with anyone—even though this would still be one of the country's worst perimeter-shooting teams.

UNLV Rebels

Despite missing the NCAA tournament in each of the past five seasons, UNLV is always a solid candidate for this list—proof that the Rebels are among the best in the nation at wasting potential. Stephen Zimmerman, Brandon McCoy and Derrick Jones Jr. would all return to make up a nearly unstoppable frontcourt.

Michigan Wolverines

It'd be nowhere near as loaded as some of these rosters—let alone the 10 that follow—but Michigan would be more dangerous if it still had Moritz Wagner.