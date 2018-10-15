LSU Fined $100K by SEC for Fans Storming Field After Win vs. Georgia

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The SEC fined LSU $100,000 after fans stormed the field following the Tigers' upset win over Georgia on Saturday.

The amount of the fine was a result of it being LSU's second violation of the rule. Fans also stormed the field following a 2014 win over Ole Miss.

SEC rules dictate a $50,000 fine for a first offense, $100,000 fine for a second offense and $250,000 penalty for all subsequent offenses.

The Tigers' 36-16 win over Georgia vaulted them to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll. Fans poured from the stands in what was easily the biggest win of Ed Orgeron's tenure as head coach.

"I didn't expect that," tight end Foster Moreau said, per Scott Rabalais of The Advocate. "All of a sudden I was like, 'There are a lot more people on the field than normal.'"

All fines levied are put into the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund.

Odds are it's a fine the Tigers are more than willing to pay in exchange for a win over Georgia.