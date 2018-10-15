Khabib's Manager Rips 50 Cent's Bellator Offer, Calls Conor McGregor a 'B---h'

John Locher/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov's representative Ali Abdelaziz has said the $2 million offer from rapper 50 Cent for the Russian to switch from UFC to Bellator is "garbage."

According to TMZ, the UFC lightweight champion's manager also called defeated rival Conor McGregor a "b---h."

"I'll slap the s--t out of Conor," said Abdelaziz. "F--k Conor McGregor. Conor's a b---h. He quit in the fight. You cannot tell me Conor McGregor is a man. He is nothing."

Speaking about 50 Cent's offer, Abdelaziz added: "For $2 million, [that won't even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib. Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 million and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage."

50 Cent made the offer for the champion to join Bellator via social media:

Nurmagomedov made headlines after defeating Notorious at UFC 229, but it wasn't for the victory alone.



He jumped out of the Octagon to fight members of McGregor's team following his victory, and he's facing an indefinite suspension from the promotion because of it. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been temporarily suspended prior to the Nevada Athletic Commission's hearing on October 24.

McGregor was soundly beaten over four rounds, with Nurmagomedov forcing him to submit in the fourth. A rematch would be a cash generator for everyone involved and would surely constitute the biggest UFC fight of all time.