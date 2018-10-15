Khabib's Manager Rips 50 Cent's Bellator Offer, Calls Conor McGregor a 'B---h'

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. A brawl broke out after the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor when Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and set off a scuffle with another fighter in McGregor's corner. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov's representative Ali Abdelaziz has said the $2 million offer from rapper 50 Cent for the Russian to switch from UFC to Bellator is "garbage."

According to TMZ, the UFC lightweight champion's manager also called defeated rival Conor McGregor a "b---h."

"I'll slap the s--t out of Conor," said Abdelaziz. "F--k Conor McGregor. Conor's a b---h. He quit in the fight. You cannot tell me Conor McGregor is a man. He is nothing."

Speaking about 50 Cent's offer, Abdelaziz added: "For $2 million, [that won't even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib. Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 million and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage."

50 Cent made the offer for the champion to join Bellator via social media:

Nurmagomedov made headlines after defeating Notorious at UFC 229, but it wasn't for the victory alone.

He jumped out of the Octagon to fight members of McGregor's team following his victory, and he's facing an indefinite suspension from the promotion because of it. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been temporarily suspended prior to the Nevada Athletic Commission's hearing on October 24. 

McGregor was soundly beaten over four rounds, with Nurmagomedov forcing him to submit in the fourth. A rematch would be a cash generator for everyone involved and would surely constitute the biggest UFC fight of all time.

