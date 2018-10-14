Conor McGregor Coach Says Notorious Is 'All over the Place' After Khabib Defeat

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has said he's yet to speak to the Notorious since he lost to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, adding the Irishman is "all over the place."

Making an appearance on the Ariel & The Bad Guy show (h/t the Independent), Kavanagh explained what happened after the bout and post-fight brawl and what's to come in the next weeks:

"He's all over the place... I suppose in a week or two we'll sit down and assess what went right [and] what went wrong.

"This may actually surprise you but I haven't spoken to Conor since the fight.

"We had a couple of texts back and forward. So, after the fight he went home. I went home as well. We were in separate houses. So I was there with Artem [Lobov], Pete [Queally] and Orlagh [Hunter]. We just stayed up Saturday night, chatting.

"There were a couple of texts back and forward with Conor - saying, oh I could have done this, I could have done that - then on the Sunday I ended up going out for a little bit with Dillon [Danis] and a couple of guys from Paradigm."

Kavanagh also said the busy promotion schedule ahead of the fight may have played a role in the outcome.

McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years on Oct. 6 but was soundly beaten by Nurmagomedov, who dominated him in the first two rounds and got the submission in the fourth.

The fight was overshadowed by a brawl in the aftermath, as the unbeaten champion (27-0) jumped out of the cage and went after members of McGregor's entourage. The Notorious was also involved in an incident inside the Octagon.

He didn't face the press after the fight but did take to Twitter to call for a rematch:

As SportsCenter shared, both are suspended because of the incidents after the fight:

Tony Ferguson's TKO win over Anthony Pettis on the UFC 229 undercard sets up several directions the UFC can go. An immediate rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov would likely sell well due to the bad blood between the two, but it's hard to justify given how one-sided the title fight was.

Ferguson hasn't lost since May 2012, and only injuries have stopped him from battling it out for the undisputed title. He and Nurmagomedov have a rivalry on their own, even though the two have never met in the cage.

Fans have been hoping for a third fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz for years, and the completion of their trilogy could function as a title eliminator, setting up a second bout with Nurmagomedov if he can get past Ferguson.