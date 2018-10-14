WWE Crown Jewel Removed from Company's 2018 Events Calendar amid Criticism

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

The WWE has removed the Crown Jewel show scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from its calendar of events, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

The WWE has not made a formal announcement or statement on the event, however.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

