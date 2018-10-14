Kelvin Benjamin Told Josh Allen He Didn't Want to Practice Routes Pregame

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Buffalo Bills runs a pass route during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kelvin Benjamin apparently can't be bothered to practice routes during his pregame workouts. Even if his starting quarterback is the one asking.

Jenna Cottrell of ABC 13 WHAM shared an exchange between the veteran wideout and rookie quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday morning: 

Either Benjamin has a very specific pregame routine he superstitiously adheres to before every game, or it's fair to question his commitment and his attitude.

For a Buffalo Bills season that has already been the equivalent of the "This is fine" meme, this sort of interaction probably isn't what the team is hoping for from its big-name wideout. Suffice to say, Benjamin took heat on Twitter:

It will be fascinating to see if Benjamin offers any context to the exchange after Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. For now, however, his response to Allen isn't a great look.

