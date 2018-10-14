Kelvin Benjamin Told Josh Allen He Didn't Want to Practice Routes Pregame

Kelvin Benjamin Told Josh Allen He Didn't Want to Practice Routes PregameOctober 14, 2018
Kelvin Benjamin apparently can't be bothered to practice routes during his pregame workouts. Even if his starting quarterback is the one asking.
Jenna Cottrell of ABC 13 WHAM shared an exchange between the veteran wideout and rookie quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday morning:
Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell
#Bills Josh Allen just asked Kelvin Benjamin if he wanted to work on routes pregame during warm ups. Kelvin’s answer: No
Either Benjamin has a very specific pregame routine he superstitiously adheres to before every game, or it's fair to question his commitment and his attitude.
For a Buffalo Bills season that has already been the equivalent of the "This is fine" meme, this sort of interaction probably isn't what the team is hoping for from its big-name wideout. Suffice to say, Benjamin took heat on Twitter:
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Without the benefit of context here, players have their own pre-game routines, receivers included, but a "No" response by Kelvin Benjamin never would have been acceptable to, say, Peyton Manning. There should come a time when a QB isn't asking but demanding. https://t.co/375VXYdZx6
Mike Tanier @MikeTanier
Never forget that the #Bills traded for Kelvin Benjamin as part of an effort to improve the team culture.
nick wright @getnickwright
Kelvin Benjamin continues to be one of the biggest doofuses in the league. https://t.co/uZMkIBITnf
It will be fascinating to see if Benjamin offers any context to the exchange after Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. For now, however, his response to Allen isn't a great look.
