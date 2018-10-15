Heisman Trophy 2018: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates

0 of 10

Nobody is anywhere near Alabama when it comes to ranking college football's top teams. It's much the same when ranking the sport's top player, too.

Right now when discussing the Heisman Trophy, it's Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and everybody else. Even though the sophomore isn't playing full games, he's putting up staggering numbers that are impossible to ignore.

The only players currently within striking distance of him are another pair of first-year-starter signal-callers. There is a dynamic, do-it-all star on the list and a couple of running backs who could wind up making noise, too.

Though West Virginia quarterback Will Grier endured a major slide after the Mountaineers' first loss of the season Saturday night in Ames, Iowa, against Iowa State, he could still surge up the list with a strong second half.

But it's all about Tua currently. Against Missouri, he didn't play a full game yet again, but this was due to an injury rather than Alabama's annihilation of another opponent. It's going to be interesting to see just how much Heisman voters dock him for playing partial games.

The guess here is not much.

Let's take a look at the top 10 competitors for college football's greatest individual honor. Players were ranked according to their performances so far, play against top-tier opponents, team success and impact on their respective teams.