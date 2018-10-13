Dwayne Haskins Strengthens Heisman Campaign, Leads Ohio State Past Minnesota

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State overcame a slow start to keep its undefeated season alive with a 30-14 victory against Minnesota.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins helped his Heisman campaign by propping up a defense that was getting pushed around early. The sophomore superstar threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Already facing defensive questions coming into Saturday's game, the Buckeyes were without defensive end Jonathan Cooper and linebacker Malik Harrison because of injuries. They got pushed around by Minnesota's offense, allowing 397 yards in defeat.

The Golden Gophers are still seeking their first win in Big Ten play this season. They allowed a combined 852 yards and 90 points in back-to-back losses against Maryland and Iowa coming into the Horseshoe.

What's Next?

Ohio State will take its act on the road for a Big Ten clash with Purdue next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota will attempt to secure its first conference win of the season at Nebraska next Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

