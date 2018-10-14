Bellator 208 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

On Saturday night, Long Island, New York, hosted a hodgepodge of some of MMA's most notorious names.

Bellator 208 was the event, and if you know anything about the Bellator brand you weren't surprised to see a card topped by some of the greatest gray legends of the sport.

The main event epitomized it. In the semifinals of the promotion's heavyweight grand prix, 42-year-old Russian icon Fedor Emelianenko battled the fast-talking and slower-walking 41-year-old Chael Sonnen. The winner earned the right to face Ryan Bader, who the night before looked 11 kinds of impressive when he dominated Matt Mitrione.

Remember Benson Henderson? I sure do. The former UFC lightweight kingpin faced homegrown Bellator knockout artist Saad Awad in the co-main event.

Former UFC heavyweight mainstays Cheick Kongo (age 43) and Timothy Johnson (a spry 33) were the next bout down.

How did it all go? Did the Russian bear roar, or whatever bears do? Did the Bad Guy break out a little friend, or something? As always, the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from Bellator 208.