Patrick McCaw Reportedly Hasn't Responded to Warriors Players Amid Holdout

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors restricted free-agent guard Patrick McCaw has reportedly ignored several of his veteran teammates who have reached out to him during a holdout that has extended through training camp and the preseason, according to a report from Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

"A few Warriors players talked to him before camp, advising him on what to do. But as his holdout has continued, he has not responded to several players checking in on him. Veterans, champions—the kind of men McCaw should be listening to—are being shut out.

"'You can't do this after two years,' one player said. 'You've got to get the clout first. He doesn't have the leverage.'"

McCaw turned down his $1.7 million qualifying offer. Per Thompson's report, the Warriors offered him a two-year, $5.2 million contract, with a team option for the second season, but McCaw has abstained from signing the deal and remains a restricted free agent.

The Warriors retain the right to match any offer McCaw receives and will keep his rights even if he sits out the 2018-19 season, leaving the team with the better hand in this contract dispute. McCaw has responded by staying away from the club and reportedly not communicating with his teammates, a decision that has surprised many of them.

"He's a man, and I support his decision to handle his business how he sees fit," one of the team's young players told Thompson. "I don't know what he's doing. I don't understand. But I don't take it as personal. He has to do what's best for him. It's just weird."

Another long-term veteran said the Warriors will still support McCaw if he returns to the team, however.

"He's lucky that way," he said. "He has a team of good dudes who support him and will embrace him. That's our brother."

The Warriors could use McCaw's services. The team is short on wing depth, as rookie Jacob Evans and Alfonzo McKinnie hold the bench slots behind Klay Thompson. While the 22-year-old McCaw has his limitations—for his career, he's shot just 29.6 percent from three—he's familiar with Golden State's system and has the length and athleticism at 6'7" to be a solid role player capable of making a leap in his third year.

For his career, he's averaging 4.0 points and 1.2 assists in 15.9 minutes per game in primarily a bench role.

Those aren't the sort of numbers expected from a player in a holdout, especially a one who's only entering his third year and who would have a clear role with the team were he to sign the offer on the table. So both his holdout and his recent unwillingness to communicate with teammates has some Warriors wondering if something else is troubling McCaw.

"There has to be something else going on," one player told Thompson. "Has to be. I hope he's all right."