9 Fresh Feuds for Rey Mysterio's Return to WWE SmackDown Live
Rey Mysterio returned to WWE full-time beginning at Tuesday's special 1000th episode of SmackDown Live, and WWE wasted no time creating a dream match with Shinsuke Nakamura.
The former WWE champion has made a few appearances for the company over the past couple of years, but he has mostly been working in Japan, Mexico and on the indy scene.
The last time the luchador worked for WWE as a contracted performer was in 2015. Since that time, several Superstars have joined the roster who Mysterio has never faced.
Considering his big-name status, Mysterio will not end up on 205 Live any time soon unless it's for a one-off appearance. This article will look at 9 fresh feuds for Mysterio on SmackDown.
Sanity
Sanity hasn't done so well since being called up to the main roster, but a high-profile feud with a top Superstar could turn things around for the group.
Eric Young would be a great rival for Mysterio, but Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe would also be able to provide the David vs. Goliath dynamic.
All it would take is one promo about how Sanity feels ignored and disrespected while older Superstars like Mysterio are getting all of the attention.
Mysterio could even recruit a few allies to join the fight to make this a six-man tag match at Survivor Series.
The Bludgeon Brothers
Mysterio has been in the ring with Harper and Rowan before, but they never had any kind of extended storyline and it was only during tag team matches.
This is another scenario where a couple of struggling Superstars would be able to benefit by feuding with the returning cruiserweight and a partner.
The former WWE champion could even get back together with Sin Cara for a short period to battle the duo. It would help Cara get back on television and give Mysterio a storyline that doesn't require him to work every single match.
Andrade "Cien" Almas
Mysterio's best matches have always been against other high-flyers, especially when they share his lucha libre background.
Andrade "Cien" Almas is a skilled wrestler who could not only take Mysterio to his limits, but he would also use the opportunity to make a bigger name for himself.
Despite several show-stealing performances against SmackDown's top stars, Almas still hasn't received a major push. A feud with Mysterio could be the key to helping him reach that next level.
This could even lead to a mask vs. hair or mask vs. manager match between the two. Luchadors putting their masks on the line is a tradition, but since Almas only wears a mask during his entrance on occasion, he would have to put something else on the line.
Rusev
Rusev has successfully transitioned into a babyface on SmackDown, but the great thing about his character is he can switch back to being a heel at any time.
The popularity of Rusev Day began when he was a villain and WWE has only recently started portraying him as a true hero who doesn't break the rules.
Whether he is a good guy or not, The Bulgarian Brute would be an outstanding opponent for Mysterio. Rusev is a powerhouse who moves like someone half his size, so he could keep up with Mysterio's fast-paced style.
This is another feud we have never seen before. In a time when the product is often ridiculed for being repetitive, fresh matchups are a valued commodity.
Samoa Joe
If you like the classic David vs. Goliath matchup, then Samoa Joe taking on Rey Mysterio would be the perfect feud.
The unapologetic character Joe has created during his feud with AJ Styles makes him the ideal opponent for someone like Mysterio to face in his return.
The great thing about Joe is his agility. He can do some high-risk moves we usually only see from guys who are half his size, so he would be able to put on an exciting match with the luchador.
AJ Styles
Styles has been one of WWE's best performers since he signed with the company in 2016. He has faced just about every big name in the company, but he has never fought Mysterio in a WWE ring.
The two risk-takers have clashed for indy promotions, but we have never seen them in a televised match, so WWE could bill it as a first-time showdown.
Both men are so good that we don't need one of them to be a heel. All Mysterio needs to do is declare his intentions to win the WWE title to kickstart a storyline between them.
The Prince of Phenomenal can make just about anyone look like a star, but when he is in the ring with a wrestler who is as talented as Mysterio, he can focus more on making himself look good.
This would be a dream match for many members of the WWE Universe. Management would be wise to make sure this pairing happens at least once.
Which Superstars do you want to see Mysterio face?