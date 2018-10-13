Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

David Banks/Associated Press

One lineup decision can make or break your NFL fantasy football week, and in the middle of the season, it could affect your shot at a high spot in the playoffs.

The decision-making process doesn't get any easier in Week 6, as you have to navigate a growing injury list, especially at tight end, and maneuver through bye weeks.

Digging through the waiver wire for ideal replacements at each position can be a painful exercise, especially when you start to second guess yourself Sunday morning.

Among the best pickups for Week 6 are a returning quarterback, receivers looking to benefit from offensive outbursts and a running back trying to take advantage of an expanded opportunity.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

2. Tom Brady, New England

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

4. Cam Newton, Carolina

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota

8. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

Injury Report

Miami's Ryan Tannehill and Houston's Deshaun Watson are both questionable for Sunday's games.

Tannehill was limited in practice Friday ahead of the home clash with Chicago with a shoulder injury, while Watson, who took a ton of hits in Week 5 against Dallas, is dealing with a chest issue that made him a limited participant Friday.

Barring any significant setbacks, both signal callers should be ready to go Sunday, but their respective injury concerns could cause you to bench them in Week 6.

Best Pickup: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (Owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues)

It's interesting to see Jameis Winston owned in just over half of all Yahoo leagues, especially with the matchup he faces in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Winston isn't a long-term candidate to headline your lineup, but if you have him, he's worth a go in Week 6.

Atlanta is 23rd in the NFL in passing yards conceded, and it's given up 12 touchdowns through the air.

Since Atlanta's defense is depleted with injuries, the Falcons are going to have to win shootouts for the rest of the season, and they'll be involved in one against Winston and the many weapons the Bucs possess on offense.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

2. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati

6. Sony Michel, New England

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh

9. James White, New England

10. Jordan Howard, Chicago

11. Chris Carson, Seattle

12. Carlos Hyde, Cleveland

13. David Johnson, Arizona

14. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland

15. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville

16. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

17. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta

18. Isaiah Crowell, New York Jets

19. Aaron Jones, Green Bay

20. Phillip Lindsay, Denver

Injury Report

Devonta Freeman will not play for the Falcons in Week 6, as he was ruled out of the NFC South clash with the Bucs due to a foot injury.

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who has been hurt for the majority of his young NFL career, is questionable with a hamstring issue, while the Colts got good news with Marlon Mack being a full participant in practice.

Jacksonville will once again be without Leonard Fournette because of his hamstring injury, and San Francisco's Matt Breida's status is in question, as he missed practice Friday.

Best Pickup: Ito Smith, Atlanta (Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Ito Smith is a risky and intriguing prospect on the running back market.

Smith should receive more touches because of Freeman's absence, but the Falcons could always rely on Tevin Coleman to carry the entire load on the ground.

What makes Smith so interesting as a potential pickup is the rushing touchdowns he's scored in each of the last two weeks.

Smith won't get you points through yardage, as he's run for 80 yards on 21 carries, but he's a perfect touchdown vulture to swoop up if you're in need of a running back Sunday morning.

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

8. A.J. Green, Cincinnati

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh

11. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland

12. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati

15. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta

16. John Brown, Baltimore

17. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver

18. Julian Edelman, New England

19. Allen Robinson, Chicago

20. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay

Injury Report

All eyes have been centered on the Los Angeles Rams injury report this week, and Friday brought positive signs for fantasy owners, as Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp were full participants in practice.

The Colts didn't have the same luck at wide receiver, as T.Y. Hilton is out for Week 6 with a chest injury, which opens the door for Chester Rogers to earn more targets.

Washington's Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson are all listed as questionable ahead of the clash with Carolina.

Best Pickup: Taylor Gabriel, Chicago (Owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The last time we saw the Chicago Bears on the gridiron, they were busy pummeling the Buccaneers at home.

The buzz around the team has cooled off nationally because of the Week 5 bye, but the Bears are prepared to make another statement in Miami in Week 6.

Allen Robinson is Mitchell Trubisky's top target, but if Miami's defensive backs focus on him, Taylor Gabriel must step up.

Although Week 4's 104-yard receiving performance was his most notable, Gabriel's been targeted at least five times in each of the Bears' first four games.

If Trubisky spreads the ball around, like he did against Tampa Bay, Gabriel should receive a few opportunities to get into the end zone.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England

3. George Kittle, San Francisco

4. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay

5. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay

6. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis

7. Trey Burton, Chicago

8. Jordan Reed, Washington

9. Austin Hooper, Atlanta

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota

Injury Report

O.J. Howard was a full participant in practice Friday for Tampa Bay, while Eric Ebron worked through a shin injury in practice for Indianapolis.

Buffalo and Houston might be without their top tight ends, as Charles Clay missed Bills practice Friday and Ryan Griffin was a limited participant for the Texans.

However, the biggest news from the tight end position is Greg Olsen listed as questionable with a foot injury for the Panthers' trip to Washington.

Best Pickup: Vance McDonald (Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues)

It's understandable if you gave up on Vance McDonald after Week 5, but given how weak the tight end market is, he's worthy of a return to your lineup.

McDonald caught plenty of buzz after catching nine passes in Weeks 3 and 4, but his production slipped in Week 5, as he caught one pass for six yards.

Expect numbers somewhere between the 112 receiving yards he had in Week 3 and the rough outing from a week ago.

The only concern to have about McDonald is that he only has one receiving touchdown, but Pittsburgh is expected to open up the offense against Cincinnati in an AFC North showdown.

