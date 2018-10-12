Justise Winslow, Heat Agree to 3-Year, $39 Million Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

Miami Heat's Justise Winslow in action during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 113-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Miami Heat agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Justise Winslow, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Prior to hammering out his new deal with the Heat, Winslow could've become a restricted free agent following the 2018-19 season. Wojnarowski noted the two sides had until Monday to finalize the extension.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

