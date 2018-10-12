Justise Winslow, Heat Agree to 3-Year, $39 Million Contract Extension

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Miami Heat agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Justise Winslow, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Prior to hammering out his new deal with the Heat, Winslow could've become a restricted free agent following the 2018-19 season. Wojnarowski noted the two sides had until Monday to finalize the extension.

