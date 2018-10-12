NBA Rumors: Warriors, Alfonzo McKinnie Agree to 2-Year Minimum Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 8: Alfonzo McKinnie #28 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during a pre-season game on October 8, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are close to finalizing their roster after reportedly agreeing to a deal with forward Alfonzo McKinnie.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, McKinnie will receive a two-year minimum deal from the Warriors.

Earlier Friday, Charania noted the Warriors gave McKinnie a two-way contract as a procedural move to negotiate a new deal.

McKinnie will likely take the final roster spot in Golden State heading into the regular season next week. He can serve as an option off the bench at small forward behind Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors signed McKinnie to a training camp deal Sept. 5. The 26-year-old has averaged 6.5 points and shot 54.5 percent in four preseason games.

After going undrafted out of Green Bay in 2015, McKinnie spent time playing professional basketball in Luxembourg, Mexico and the G League. He made his NBA debut last season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 1.5 points in 14 games.

