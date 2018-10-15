Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum Join New Era as NBA Ambassadors

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

New Era Cap announced Monday that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have joined the company as NBA brand ambassadors.

Mitchell and Tatum will specifically help promote the launch of the New Era NBA Authentics: 2018 Tip Off Series caps, which will feature the team logo on the front and a patch on the side to represent the city or state of each NBA team.

Mitchell finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

He elevated his play during Utah's run to the second round of the playoffs as well, averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in the postseason.

Regarding his new partnership with New Era, Mitchell said, "I've been wearing New Era cap since I was a kid playing basketball back home in Connecticut. To be a part of such an iconic brand is an incredible feeling, and I'm excited to be a part of the family."

Tatum finished just behind Mitchell in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season in third thanks to his averages of 13.9 points and five rebounds per game. The former Duke standout also shot 47.5 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

Like Mitchell, Tatum got even better in the playoffs, averaging 18.5 points, as Boston fell just one win short of advancing to the NBA Finals.

Tatum said on joining New Era: "I remember placing the New Era cap on my head at the 2017 NBA draft—that moment changed my life. I'm excited to be a part of a brand that has a strong sport heritage and look forward to being a part of their history."

Mitchell and Tatum are among the NBA's fastest-rising stars, and they both have the look of players who will become perennial All-Stars in the near future.

They will join a growing crop of New Era NBA ambassadors that already includes Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell.