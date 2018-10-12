Bobby Roode Replaces Kevin Owens in WWE MMC Amid Rumors KO Needs Surgery

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

WWE announced Friday that Bobby Roode will replace Kevin Owens as Natalya's partner in the Mixed Match Challenge.

After Bobby Lashley attacked Owens on Monday's episode of Raw, WWE announced that KO had suffered injuries to both knees.

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reported that Owens is expected to undergo surgery and miss anywhere from four to eight months.

Prior to Owens' injury, he and Natalya posted an 0-1 record in the Mixed Match Challenge, as they lost to Braun Strowman and Ember Moon.

Nattie and Roode will form the new version of Team Paws on Tuesday night when they face the duo of Lashley and Mickie James.

Roode is coming off a strong performance in the first season of Mixed Match Challenge, as he and Charlotte Flair advanced to the finals where they lost to The Miz and Asuka.

This season's Mixed Match Challenge utilizes a round-robin format that will see the top Raw team and top SmackDown team face each other in the finals.

