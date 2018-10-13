Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road game with the Atlanta Falcons features two teams who may fall out of playoff contention by Thanksgiving after recent rough stretches. The Bucs have lost two straight after starting 2-0 and just dropped a 48-10 game to the Chicago Bears. The 1-4 Falcons have lost three consecutive matchups and sit in the NFC South basement.

Both teams have uphill playoff climbs, but this is one of the most intriguing games from a fantasy football perspective, with numerous players capable of going off.

We'll take a deeper dive into that game below in addition to providing some Week 6 rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Week 6 Rankings

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (at New England Patriots): 33 points

2. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 31 points

3. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 28 points

4. Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr (vs. Seattle Seahawks in Wembley Stadium in London, England): 27 points

5. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (at Washington Redskins): 26 points

6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 25 points

7. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (at Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium): 25 points

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (at Atlanta Falcons): 24 points

9. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (at Denver Broncos): 23 points

10. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 21 points

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (at Denver Broncos): 27 points

2. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (at Washington Redskins): 26 points

3. New England Patriots RB James White (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 22 points

4. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (at New England Patriots): 21 points

5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (at Cleveland Browns): 20 points

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars): 20 points

7. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (at Minnesota Vikings): 20 points

8. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard (at Miami Dolphins): 19 points

9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 17 points

10. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (at Cincinnati Bengals): 17 points

11. Cleveland Browns RB Carlos Hyde (vs. Los Angeles Chargers): 15 points

12. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (at Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium): 14 points

13. Washington Redskins RB Chris Thompson (vs. Carolina Panthers): 13 points

14. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 13 points

15. New England Patriots RB Sony Michel (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 12 points

16. Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch (vs. Seattle Seahawks in Wembley Stadium): 11 points

17. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 11 points

18. Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines (at New York Jets): 11 points

19. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (at Los Angeles Chargers): 11 points

20. Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 10 points

Top 20 Wide Receivers

1. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 32 points

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at Atlanta Falcons): 31 points

3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (at New England Patriots): 31 points

4. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown (at Cincinnati Bengals): 27 points

5. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (at Cleveland Browns): 25 points

6. Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (at Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium): 25 points

7. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (vs. Arizona Cardinals): 23 points

8. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 23 points

9. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 23 points

10. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 22 points

11. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Buffalo Bills): 22 points

12. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (at Denver Broncos): 22 points

13. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry (vs. Los Angeles Chargers): 21 points

14. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (vs. Arizona Cardinals): 19 points

15. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (vs. Los Angeles Rams): 19 points

16. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (at Cincinnati Bengals): 19 points

17. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (at New England Patriots): 18 points

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson (at Atlanta Falcons): 18 points

19. Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper (vs. Seattle Seahawks in Wembley Stadium): 18 points

20. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (at Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium): 17 points

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 21 points

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at New England Patriots): 20 points

3. Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook (vs. Seattle Seahawks in Wembley Stadium): 17 points

4. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron (at New York Jets): 17 points

5. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 14 points

6. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (vs. Carolina Panthers): 12 points

7. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton (at Miami Dolphins): 12 points

8. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (vs. Los Angeles Chargers): 9 points

9. Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph (vs. Arizona Cardinals): 8 points

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate (at Atlanta Falcons): 8 points



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Last Sunday, the Jarrett-less Atlanta defense allowed 185 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in a 41-17 loss.

The Falcons are already without linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, but the loss of Jarrett has dealt a further blow on a defense that has allowed 40.3 points per game in their last three contests.

While the Falcons run defense looks vulnerable sans Jarrett, it may not have much difficulty against the NFL's worst rushing attack. The Bucs have rushed for just 3.1 yards per carry through four games, and the team's leader in yards per carry (among players with more than two carries) is now-backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

However, the Bucs pass game has every opportunity to go off in this spot. Atlanta's pass defense has allowed a completion rate of 69.8 percent, which is the NFL's fifth-worst mark. The Falcons are also fourth-worst in pass-defense efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

That could mean big games for quarterback Jameis Winston, wideouts Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate. Tight end O.J. Howard could also join the mix, but he's questionable on the injury report with an MCL sprain. He's trending in the right direction with limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and a full practice Friday, though.

Winston, Evans, Jackson and Brate are clear must-starts in fantasy lineups. The question is whether Howard and Godwin are as well.

If Howard is a full go, he's arguably a better play than Brate. He caught 11 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown through three games before he suffered the aforementioned knee injury in Week 4. He was getting more snaps than Brate (66 percent to 42 percent in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers) prior to the Chicago game.

As for Godwin, he's worth the start too given the opportunity. He showed an excellent rapport with Winston in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints last year with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Godwin caught 13 passes for 171 yards and three scores with Fitzpatrick taking all the snaps in the team's first three games while the suspended Winston sat out.

On the Falcons side, running back Devonta Freeman is out, which makes Tevin Coleman a must-start at running back. In three full games sans Freeman, Coleman has 54 touches (45 rushes, nine catches) for 249 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He hasn't been wildly productive, but he could see upward of 20 touches.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and wideouts Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are clear must-starts. Ryan has tossed nine touchdowns (and no interceptions) since Week 3. Jones hasn't found the end zone, but he has 34 catches for 564 yards. Ridley has six touchdowns and 302 yards through five games.

Possession receiver Mohamed Sanu is more on the start/sit borderline. He's not a bad play considering the spot, although he's only surpassed 85 receiving yards once during his two-plus years with Atlanta.

Tight end Austin Hooper saw nearly as many targets Sunday (12) as he did in his first four games (15). He's probably a must start given the lack of fantasy production league wide from tight end this year, but he's not a given to produce.

The Buccaneers defense is giving up tons of points and yards (last in points per game allowed, last in yards per play), so this game should develop into a shootout.