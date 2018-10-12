Yankees to Trade Sonny Gray This Offseason, Brian Cashman Announces

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Sonny Gray era with the New York Yankees could potentially come to an end this winter.

During his 2018 wrap-up press conference on Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters (h/t NJ.com's Brendan Kuty) the team will attempt to trade Gray during the offseason.

The Yankees acquired Gray from the Oakland Athletics in a July 2017 trade with the hope he could provide a huge boost to their starting rotation.

Gray initially pitched well after the deal, posting a 3.72 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 55 hits allowed over 65.1 innings in 11 starts to end the 2017 season.

Things were rough for Gray right out of the gate in 2018. The 28-year-old lost his spot in the starting rotation after posting a 5.46 ERA in the first half. He fared better after the All-Star break with a 3.63 ERA in 39.2 innings across 12 appearances.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone kept Gray off the 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Gray could be a good reclamation project for a team in need of pitching help. He owns a 3.66 ERA in six MLB seasons and is under team control for one more season before hitting free agency.