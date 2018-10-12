Warriors Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins' Brother Jaleel Signs Exhibit 10 Contract

Sergio Hentschel/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are branching out their relationship with the Cousins family, signing DeMarcus Cousins' brother to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two-time defending NBA champions will sign Jaleel Cousins and send him to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Unlike the typical two-way contract players receive before going to the G League, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted last year an Exhibit 10 contract is a different type of deal that gives teams more latitude:

"A player who is signed to a contract with an Exhibit 10 will receive a bonus up to $50,000 if he signs a contract with the team's G-League affiliate upon being waived from the parent club.

"However, there is a catch. A player waived by Oct. 17 must report to his G-League affiliate by Oct. 20 and remain there for at least 60 days to receive the bonus (in addition to the G-League salary). Unlike last season, when a team would incur a salary-cap hit for players with partially guaranteed money who were eventually waived at the end of training camp, an NBA team will not have a cap charge for the bonus money awarded."

Cousins, 24, has bounced around in the G League with the Texas Legends and Reno Bighorns in 2016-17. He also played five games last year with the Formosa Dreamers in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Before his professional career began, Cousins was a solid role player in two years at South Florida. The Alabama native averaged 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season.

The Warriors signed DeMarcus Cousins in July with the hope he will be able to help them win a third straight NBA title. Jaleel is still trying to find his way into the NBA, but he will have a chance to work with the best franchise in the sport to accomplish that goal.