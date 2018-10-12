Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool Trophies, Not to Be Remembered as 'Funny' Manager

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident he can deliver trophies at Anfield and does not want his time at the club just to be remembered for being "funny."

Klopp took charge of the Reds in 2015 and has taken the club to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals, but failed to guide the team to victory on either occasion.

The German is adamant silverware is on its way back to Anfield, though. He told Premier League Productions (h/t Carl Markham of the Press Association, via MailOnline):

"I'm sure this club will win something. I don't know when so let's have the best times of our lives until then.

"Let's enjoy the world, let's enjoy the football, let's enjoy the journey and it's what we did so far—it was a good time.

"Nobody wants to look back in 10 or 20 years and say: 'So the best time we had without winning anything was when Klopp was here. It was so funny and all that stuff.'

"That's not really something you want to achieve, we still have time to do something special and we know that to underline the development and progress, we have to do it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.