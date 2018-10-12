Julian Edelman on Josh Gordon: 'Dude Works Hard. Great Teammate'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had nothing but praise for fellow wideout Josh Gordon on Thursday.

"Dude works hard. Great teammate. I really think he can be a really big piece of us," he said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "It's exciting to be around him. He loves football, you can tell. He knows his stuff. It's getting more and more fun the more he knows."

Gordon, who has played limited snaps for the team since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns, has registered four receptions for 82 yards and a score. As he recovers from a hamstring issue and continues to get acclimated in New England's offense, his impact should only grow.

Gordon's addition gave the Patriots something they had lacked: a game-changing deep threat. When he's been on the field during his career, he has shown the ability to take the top off a defense and make plays downfield. That should open up the passing game for Rob Gronkowski over the middle and James White and Edelman underneath, giving Tom Brady a collection of dangerous targets.

It's a scary thought for opposing defenses, especially when Gordon gets more comfortable in New England.