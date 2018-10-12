Pat Shurmur Says He's Not Concerned About Eli Manning Amid Struggles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws gets rid of the ball as he is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-13. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning finished Thursday's 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at 24-of-43 passing for 281 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception, struggling to establish an offensive rhythm throughout the game.

Despite the poor showing, head coach Pat Shurmur said, "I'm not concerned about Eli," per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

