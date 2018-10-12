Pat Shurmur Says He's Not Concerned About Eli Manning Amid Struggles

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning finished Thursday's 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at 24-of-43 passing for 281 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception, struggling to establish an offensive rhythm throughout the game.

Despite the poor showing, head coach Pat Shurmur said, "I'm not concerned about Eli," per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

