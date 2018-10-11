James Rodriguez, Colombia Beats USA Men's Soccer 4-2 in 2018 Friendly

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Colombia earned a 4-2 friendly win over the United States men's national team on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez got Colombia on the board with a goal in the 36th minute, and the Colombians didn't look back from there en route to a comprehensive victory.

Monaco striker Radamel Falcao scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 74th minute.

Poor Defending Puts Damper on Encouraging Performance

Despite this only being a friendly, Colombia used several senior players responsible for a round-of-16 run at the 2018 World Cup. The United States was clearly an underdog, especially since it couldn't count on much of a home-field advantage.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan used a number of young players who will be pivotal for the USMNT's future, and the pair of Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood provided some excitement with their goals early in the second half.

The night wasn't a complete loss for the U.S., but the team's woeful defending couldn't be ignored.

In particular, Colombia moved down the right side of the pitch and exploited U.S. left back Antonee Robinson.

James' opener also highlighted how the United States' lack of communication and pressure made life easy for Colombia's attackers. The 27-year-old had far too much time to measure up his left-footed curler into the far post.

Falcao's goal was also the result of a bad mistake by Robinson. He allowed James' lofted ball to fall to Carlos Bacca. From there, Colombia was deadly on the counterattack.

Sarachan mixed experience with youth in terms of his back line, which makes the defense's collective performance more worrying. John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin had 34 and 54 national team caps, respectively, entering Thursday.

What's Next?

The USMNT will return to action Tuesday for a friendly with Peru in East Hartford, Connecticut. Colombia will remain in the U.S. for its next match, a friendly with Costa Rica in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday.