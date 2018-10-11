Yankees Rumors: New York Expected to Target Patrick Corbin in Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Two days after being eliminated from the playoffs, the New York Yankees are reportedly exploring ways to improve their starting pitching.

Per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Yankees are expected to target free-agent left-hander Patrick Corbin.

The starting rotation was New York's Achilles' heel throughout 2018, particularly in the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees starters finished the regular season ranked 14th in Major League Baseball with a 4.05 ERA. Only the Oakland Athletics had a worse mark among AL playoff teams (4.17).

General manager Brian Cashman tried to boost his rotation at the trade deadline by acquiring J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn. Happ, who is eligible for free agency, led all Yankees starters with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts.

One significant concern in New York is figuring out why Luis Severino's ERA ballooned to 5.57 in 12 starts after the All-Star break. He allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings against the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Corbin, 29, figures to be one of the most sought-after starters available. The two-time All-Star had a career year in 2018 with a 3.15 ERA, 246 strikeouts and 200 innings pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks.