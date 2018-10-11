Gorgui Dieng to NBA Reporter: 'Keep My Name out of Your Mouth' After Salary Talk

David Sherman/Getty Images

Gorgui Dieng does not like people playing with his money.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man responded to tweets from Zone Coverage's Dane Moore about the Wolves' salary cap situation.

"Keep my name out of your mouth. You always talk about me. If you want this money suit up then," Dieng tweeted.

Dieng's Twitter kerfuffle is the latest in a series of incidents for the Timberwolves, who appear to be in a state of disarray.

Jimmy Butler's practice performance on Wednesday set off a chain of events that have kept the franchise engulfed in controversy. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Butler held a players-only meeting Thursday, but that report drew subsequent denial from Jeff Teague. Butler later confirmed the meeting to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.



Dieng is due $48.7 million over the next three years of his contract. The deal is widely seen as a massive overpay, given he's the backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

If the Wolves trade Butler, Dieng's contract is the likeliest asset they'd look to move. They could get his production for about a third of the price on the open market.

Either way, this is just another headline for a franchise that's looking to be in a downward spiral before opening night.