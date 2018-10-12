Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

A mixture of obvious candidates and under-the-radar players feature in the best matchups of NFL Week 6.

With bye weeks, injuries and a few other variables kicking in, fantasy owners have to do a bit of rearranging at this point of the season.

The top few players at each position are going to thrive almost every week, and one top quarterback faces an ideal matchup in Week 6, but there are times you're going to have to rely on your depth as well.

Some of the players with the best matchups fall into the depth category, but they may become more important to your squad if they thrive Sunday.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (30 projected points)

2. Tom Brady, New England (28)

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (28)

4. Cam Newton, Carolina (26)

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (26)

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (25)

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (24)

8. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati (23)

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (21)

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh (20)

Aaron Rodgers vs. 49ers

Aaron Rodgers is usually a lock to start in fantasy, but he should be even better than usual at home Monday night against San Francisco.

Rodgers has thrown for at least 280 yards in each of his three home games, and he earned his best passer rating of the season in Week 1 under the lights at Lambeau Field.

The 49ers are coming off a tough loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, and they're going to take their lumps again Monday night.

San Francisco has given up 12 passing touchdowns, which is one off the league-worst total shared by Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

The 49ers have given up 11.7 yards per completion and have sacked opposing quarterbacks just nine times in five games.

Although Rodgers has a 6-8 career record on Mondays, he's thrown for 25 touchdowns and been intercepted on nine occasions, and he's 61-15-1 at Lambeau Field with 174 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Rodgers is normally one of the highest-scoring quarterbacks in fantasy, but his owners will receive an extra boost from the matchup against San Francisco's defense.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (17)

2. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (16)

3. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City (14)

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (14)

5. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati (14)

6. Sony Michel, New England (13)

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (12.5)

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh (12)

9. James White, New England (11.5)

10. Jordan Howard, Chicago (11.5)

11. Chris Carson, Seattle (11)

12. Carlos Hyde, Cleveland (10)

13. David Johnson, Arizona (10)

14. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland (9.5)

15. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville (9)

16. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo (7.5)

17. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta (7)

18. Isaiah Crowell, New York Jets (7)

19. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (6.5)

20. Phillip Lindsay, Denver (6.5)

Jordan Howard at Dolphins

The Chicago Bears received a stroke of bad luck with the bye week falling right after their 48-10 demolition of the Buccaneers at home in Week 4.

Although the week off could've halted their momentum, the Bears should be able to find success against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

The Dolphins faced the third-most rushing attempts in the NFL through five games, and they've conceded 109 yards per game.

With Miami boasting an average rushing defense, it's time for Jordan Howard to have his breakout game of the season after running for 25 yards on 11 carries in Week 4.

The good news for Howard owners is he's been getting plenty of touches, as he carried the ball at least 10 times in his four games and received a total of 12 targets in the passing game.

The Bears are going to have to be more balanced on offense moving forward, even if Mitchell Trubisky continues to find success.

With an extra week to prepare for the trip to Miami, the Bears should have a good game plan in place to knock off a Dolphins team that has been exposed in the last two weeks after a 3-0 start.

Chris Carson vs. Raiders

London games can always be hard to figure out, and in the case of Seattle and Oakland, there's the extra factor of long travel on top of the adjustment period to the time change.

Although some owners may stay away from the game as a whole, it's worth noting the later kickoff than usual for a game in England.

If there's one player you should start in the Seahawks-Raiders game, it's Chris Carson, who reeled off two straight 100-yard rushing performances for Seattle.

Carson faces an Oakland defense that's given up a fifth-worst total of 127.6 rushing yards per game and the second-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.

Carson won't be the only player in Seattle's offense to thrive Sunday, as Russell Wilson and his wide receivers go up against an Oakland passing defense that gives up the most yards per completion in the NFL.

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh (16.5)

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta (16)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (15)

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (15)

5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota (14.5)

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay (14)

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (12)

8. A.J. Green, Cincinnati (11.5)

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota (11)

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh (10.5)

11. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland (10.5)

12. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (10)

13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (9)

14. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati (9)

15. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta (8)

16. John Brown, Baltimore (8)

17. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver (8)

18. Julian Edelman, New England (7.5)

19. Allen Robinson, Chicago (7)

20. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay (6.5)

Mike Evans at Falcons

Mike Evans is the latest wide receiver who should find plenty of success against Atlanta's depleted defense.

Tampa Bay's trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be one of the highest scoring games of the weekend, and it could eclipse the Kansas City-New England game if both defenses continue their poor play.

Evans caught a touchdown in his first three games with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, but he struggled, like every Tampa Bay player, in Week 4 in the blowout loss to Chicago.

With Jameis Winston now at the helm, and an extra week off to let the loss to the Bears linger, the Buccaneers offense should come out firing on all cylinders.

Six of Evans' 35 career receiving touchdowns have come against the Falcons, which is the most he's scored against any team.

Atlanta's defense has let up the most points of any team in the NFL, and it's allowed 12 receiving touchdowns.

Since you can't really shower Tampa Bay's sixth-worst scoring defense with praise, either, both offenses will have ample opportunities to score in the NFC South showdown.

John Brown at Titans

John Brown faces a trickier matchup than most receivers in Week 6 against Tennessee, but there's good reason to start him, even though the Titans rank fifth in passing yards conceded.

In his first season with the Ravens, Brown has rapidly turned into one of Joe Flacco's top targets.

In the 12-9 loss to Cleveland in Week 5, Brown was targeted on 14 occasions, but he only hauled in four passes for 58 yards.

Brown's been targeted by Flacco 40 times in the last four weeks, and the former Arizona wideout recorded over 80 receiving yards in the three games before the loss to Cleveland.

Flacco's propensity to throw the deep ball and Brown's speed could be the perfect combination for the Ravens to unlock Tennessee's defense.

Brown won't receive 14 targets again, but he will be thrown to enough by his quarterback to warrant a start because of the high yardage total he'll record.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (12)

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England (11)

3. George Kittle, San Francisco (10)

4. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay (10)

5. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay (10)

6. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis (9)

7. Trey Burton, Chicago (9)

8. Jordan Reed, Washington (8.5)

9. Austin Hooper, Atlanta (8)

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (6)

Austin Hooper vs. Buccaneers

As we mentioned above, the NFC South clash between the Buccaneers and Falcons is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, and possibly the season.

Matt Ryan should have a field day carving up the Tampa Bay secondary, and he found another consistent target in Week 5 in Austin Hooper.

Hooper was targeted 12 times against the Steelers, which was three fewer than the number of times he was thrown to over the first four weeks.

The uptick in attention from Ryan is a good sign for owners looking to navigate the murky waters of the tight end market.

Hooper and the Falcons are facing a Tampa Bay defense that's given up 1,432 passing yards and a league-high 13 passing touchdowns.

Even though Ryan will look for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley first, Hooper should still receive plenty of attention as the Falcons put together six or seven scoring drives.

