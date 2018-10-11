NXT UK on WWE Network Live Stream Start Date, Schedule Revealed

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The highly anticipated NXT UK brand will make its WWE Network debut Wednesday.

WWE announced Thursday that the first episode of NXT UK will air Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST). It will then continue to air at the same time every Wednesday thereafter.

NXT UK will feature talent from Europe, Australia and New Zealand who have previously been seen on other forms of WWE programming.

Current United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne, original champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Wolfgang will all be part of the show after competing in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017.

Mae Young Classic competitors Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley are also being advertised for the show.

Additionally, WWE announced that Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness will call the action, with legendary British wrestler Johnny Saint serving as the NXT UK general manager.

It was revealed in June that NXT UK Women's and Tag Team Championships will be established.

