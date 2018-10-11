Dodgers Decline Comment on Report MiLB Player Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Maid

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers refused to answer questions about a former player in their minor league system who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a maid in 2015 before his release.

On Thursday, Adam Rawnsley of the Daily Beast reported details from an email chain about a series of allegations against an unnamed player made by a hotel housekeeper in Glendale, Arizona.

After multiple sexual advances were turned town, the player allegedly grabbed her from behind while she was cleaning a room, and then grabbed the maid again despite her protests. He then left the room after she again told him she wasn't interested.

The allegation was not reported to the police.

"Personnel matters are addressed promptly at the time they are reported to the organization, and we do not comment publicly on such matters," the Dodgers said in a statement.

After sending the player back to Latin America following the allegations, the Dodgers released him three months later. There's no record of the team reporting the situation to MLB, however.

"This was handled as an internal matter by the Dodgers and we consider the matter closed," the league told the Daily Beast when asked about its policies for reporting sexual assault allegations.

The player was signed by another organization about a month after his Dodgers release and appeared in several MiLB games before getting cut again.

The Daily Beast was unable to contact the player about the allegations.

In 2015, MLB and its Players Association reached an agreement on a new joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. In the announcement, it was noted the commissioner's office "will implement additional policies to cover Minor League players."