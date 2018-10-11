Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Redskins: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers own a five-game winning streak in the series with the Washington Redskins, going 4-1 against the spread along the way. Can the Panthers make it six in a row when they rumble with the Redskins Sunday afternoon in suburban D.C.?

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.4-20.5 Redskins. NFL picks on every game.



Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Panthers Can Cover the Spread

Carolina carries with it a two-game winning streak after breaking the New York Giants' hearts in Week 5. The Panthers trailed New York early 3-0 but scored the game's next 17 points to lead 20-13 at the half. Carolina pushed that advantage to 27-16 early in the fourth quarter, fell down 31-30 with a little more than a minute to go but won it on a 63-yard Graham Gano field goal with one second left.

For the day, the Panthers outrushed the Giants 118-50, held a 21-18 edge in first downs and a 35-25 advantage in time of possession. Meanwhile Gano hit all four of his field-goal attempts, meaning he's a perfect 18-for-18 on kicks this season.

Carolina has outrushed three of its four opponents this season. In Week 3, the Panthers handed the Cincinnati Bengals their only loss of this season. At 3-1 overall, Carolina sits just a half-game out of first place in the NFC South.

Why the Redskins Can Cover the Spread

The Redskins are riding that NFL roller coaster, winning one week and losing the next. Washington opened its season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals before losing at home to the Indianapolis Colts. The Redskins then beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17 but lost 43-19 Monday night to the red-hot New Orleans Saints.

So that means Washington is primed for a rebound in Week 6, right? The Redskins fell down to the Saints early 7-0 but hung at 13-6 late into the second quarter. The game then slipped away from there, as the Washington defense couldn't stop New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees on his record-setting night.

In Week 3, the Redskins bolted to a 28-10 lead over the Packers and hung on for the outright victory as three-point home dogs.

Washington has outgained three of its four foes this season. At 2-2 overall, the Redskins lead the NFC East by a half-game over the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Smart Betting Pick

The Panthers are outrushing opponents this season by 59 yards per game. Meanwhile, Washington running back Adrian Peterson is questionable for Sunday with a sore shoulder. Smart money comes down on Carolina here.

NFL Betting Trends

The Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their past four games against the Redskins.

The Redskins are 3-10 SU in their past 13 games in Week 6.

The total has gone under in four of the Redskins' past five games in the early afternoon.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.