Draymond Green Thinks He's 'Perceived as a Pr--k', Talks Tristan Thompson Fight

In an interview with Sam Alipour of ESPN The Magazine published online Thursday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dished on several topics, including his feud with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

When asked about his issues with Thompson, Green responded, "Was it ever really a rivalry?"

Alipour specifically pressed Green on his reported ESPYs after-party fight with Thompson, but Green didn't offer any details: "I want people to believe what they want to believe. If you were there, you know. No big deal."

Green also acknowledged that there is a misconception about his true personality: "I think I'm perceived as a pr--k. Which is funny to me. I'm OK with you thinking I'm a pr--k because that means you 100 percent don't know me."

The perception Green spoke about may have something to do with his fiery on-court personality, which is precisely what is said to have led to his run-in with Thompson.

After Golden State completed a four-game sweep of the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals, Green refused to shake Thompson's hand.

Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead reported that Green attempted to apologize to Thompson for the snub at the ESPYs after-party, only for Thompson to allegedly punch him.

Green is unquestionably an agitator on the court due to his style of play and penchant for talking trash, but given how successful the Warriors have been recently, it's likely that Green's teammates want him to stay just how he is.

The Warriors kick off the defense of their title against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.