Adidas Consultant Says He Paid Families of Deandre Ayton, Dennis Smith Jr. More

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

Arizona forward Deandre Ayton holds the ball against Buffalo during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

As the NCAA's corruption trial continued on Wednesday, a former Adidas consultant testified to paying families of multiple high-profile college basketball players.

Per CBS Sports' Matt NorlanderT.J. Gassnola said under oath he gave money to the families of Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Dennis Smith Jr. (North Carolina State), Silvio De Sousa (Kansas), Billy Preston and Brian Bowen II. 

    

