Adidas Consultant Says He Paid Families of Deandre Ayton, Dennis Smith Jr. More

As the NCAA's corruption trial continued on Wednesday, a former Adidas consultant testified to paying families of multiple high-profile college basketball players.

Per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, T.J. Gassnola said under oath he gave money to the families of Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Dennis Smith Jr. (North Carolina State), Silvio De Sousa (Kansas), Billy Preston and Brian Bowen II.

