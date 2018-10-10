Joe Flacco: 'My Wife Gave Me Crap' for Looking Disinterested When Lined Up as WR

Don Wright/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said Wednesday his wife, Dana Flacco, called him out for his lack of involvement when he shifts to wide receiver on plays where fellow QB Lamar Jackson comes on the field.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com provided comments from the Ravens' signal-caller, who said he's more worried about avoiding unnecessary contact than trying to trick opponents.

"My wife gave me crap the one day, told me I need to look more interested out there," Flacco said. "But I'm just trying to stay out of it. I'm not comfortable out there. I don't need to get too creative."

Baltimore has attempted to get Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, involved in at least a handful of plays each contest.

When the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner enters, Flacco shifts outside to create the potential for a trick play, though the Ravens have opted for mostly designed runs so far.

Jackson has tallied 16 rushing attempts for 72 yards while attempting just five passes through five games.

Flacco—who joked, "I sure hope not" when asked whether he expected to make any catches this season—said his decision to remain out of the play is what the coaching staff suggests, per Hensley.

"You can see me. I'm out there just standing," he said. "I really just try to stay out of the way of everything. That's what I'm told to do. That's what I'm doing."

Flacco does own two career catches—a 43-yard reception from Troy Smith in 2008 and a grab that lost eight yards in 2011 when he caught his own pass after it was batted down by the defense.

While it doesn't sound like he has any interest in adding to that total, his wife wants him to at least try convincing the opposing secondary he's a threat.