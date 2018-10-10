WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 10 Winners, Grades, Reaction

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Buddy Murphy became the only person to win a title at Super Show-Down when he defeated Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

WWE put together a long video package to recap his win at the top of the show, but the new champion was not in attendance. He decided to stay in Australia following his victory at SSD so he could continue celebrating.

Wednesday also gave us four more matches in the 2018 Mae Young Classic quarterfinals featuring Superstars like Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Kaitlyn, Deonna Purrazzo and Io Shirai.

Considering we get three pre-taped shows these days, Wednesday has become almost important to the WWE weekly schedule as Monday and Tuesday.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live and Mae Young Classic.

Results for the Mae Young Classic will be added during the show.