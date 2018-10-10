WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 10 Winners, Grades, Reaction

WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 10 Winners, Grades, ReactionOctober 11, 2018
Buddy Murphy became the only person to win a title at Super Show-Down when he defeated Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.
WWE put together a long video package to recap his win at the top of the show, but the new champion was not in attendance. He decided to stay in Australia following his victory at SSD so he could continue celebrating.
Wednesday also gave us four more matches in the 2018 Mae Young Classic quarterfinals featuring Superstars like Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Kaitlyn, Deonna Purrazzo and Io Shirai.
Considering we get three pre-taped shows these days, Wednesday has become almost important to the WWE weekly schedule as Monday and Tuesday.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live and Mae Young Classic.
Lio Rush vs. Lince Dorado
- The crowd was giving Rush some decent heat when he came to the ring. His shtick is starting to annoy people, which is exactly what he is supposed to do.
- Apparently, Bobby Lashley is too important to support his friend on 205 Live.
- Rush hit a textbook suicide dive between the middle and bottom ropes at one point.
- The Man of the Hour hit a unique modified Killswitch.
- Dorado's corkscrew plancha was a thing of beauty.
- Mike and Maria have been hitting the gym. They both looked like they are in better shape now than when they debuted a couple of years ago.
Lio Rush came to the ring and issued an open challenge. It didn't take long before Lince Dorado answered the call. The Man of the Hour looked unimpressed, especially since Dorado came out alone.
They started with a quick pace and refused to slow down for anything. It was an exciting match, but they would have benefitted from selling each other's offense a bit more.
The 23-Year Old Piece of Gold followed TJP's lead from a few weeks ago by attempting to remove Dorado's prized mask in the middle of the match.
As it looked like Dorado was closing in on a victory, Maria Kanellis came out onto the stage. Mike Kanellis attacked Dorado while he was distracted to cause a disqualification and officially make his debut on 205 Live.
It's great to see WWE finally finding a way to use the real-life married couple. Mike made a big impression during this segment, but It's going to take more than one attack to erase the past two years.
Grade: B
Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander
- Mustafa Ali was shown backstage telling Alexander to be careful during this match. We also saw a promo from Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher directed at The Brian Kendrick.
- Nese is one of those natural athletes who makes everything he does look easy. It's almost frustrating to watch him be so good sometimes.
- Alexander's springboard flatliner was impressive.
- It's great to hear the crowd get into 205 Live matches, especially when they are this good.
Alexander and Tony Nese have been in the ring together many times since the inception of 205 Live, so they have built up a lot of chemistry as opponents.
As two of the more muscular Superstars on the roster, Nese and Alexander always make sure they have the most physical contest on the show.
They did a good job mixing power moves with high-flying offense and mat wrestling to make this a well-rounded match. Performances like this make one wonder why WWE hasn't give Nese a better push.
It says a lot about a Superstar like Alexander when he can produce two Match of the Week candidates against two completely different opponents.
In a somewhat surprising outcome, Nese picked up a clean win over the former champion with a gorgeous 450 splash.
Grade: A+
