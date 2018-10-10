WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens to Undergo Knee Surgery; Hoped to Be 'Minor'

Mike Chiari

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is reportedly set to undergo knee surgery.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, WWE officials hope the surgery is minor and won't require a lengthy recovery, but they "won't know the full extent of the injury until the knee is assessed."

WWE announced Monday after Raw that Owens suffered injuries to both knees as a result of a beating from Bobby Lashley.

Lashley turned heel in the process, while KO seemingly received a babyface reaction from the live crowd.

WWE also announced Tuesday that Owens will be replaced as Natalya's partner in the Mixed Match Challenge due to the injury.

The 34-year-old Owens is already a one-time Universal champion, two-time intercontinental champion and three-time United States champion despite having only been on the main roster since 2015.

Raw is already somewhat short on top stars, and for as long as Owens is on the shelf, the quality of the red brand's shows may suffer.   

        

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

