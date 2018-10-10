Jadon Sancho Shocked by £100M Transfer Talk Amid EPL Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho has said he is shocked to read reports linking him with a £100 million transfer.

It was reported by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News that Manchester City have first refusal on any offer made for Sancho, who is a former academy prospect at the Etihad Stadium, potentially giving them an edge over any Premier League rivals who pursue the player.

When Sancho was asked about such a high-profile move he said he was surprised and made it clear he is content at Dortmund, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard.

He added when it was noted that a £100 million transfer fee had been discussed: "Woah! I don't know what to say to that. Do I feel like playing in England again? I don't know. It's the future. You never know what could happen, so we wait and see. I'm happy to be a part of Dortmund."

Per Johnson, as well as City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested.

The 18-year-old left City in 2017 in search of regular football and has made a big impression in the Bundesliga. It prompted Gareth Southgate to call him up to the senior England squad despite his tender years.

But based on the way he's been performing for the team in the early weeks of 2018-19, his inclusion isn't a huge surprise, per Dale Johnson of ESPN:



Sancho's early-season form and recognition from the England setup have made him a household name, and it feels inevitable that speculation about his future will now continue to grow.

He's in a unique situation as it's rare for English players to move abroad to get game time so early in their career.

If City do have a buyback option in his contract that may well make them the favourites to land the teenager down the line.

There may well be some at the Etihad who lament letting such a talent leave the club last year. However, as Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent noted, there appears to be little doubt the player made the right decision:



While Sancho isn't yet starting matches on a regular basis for Dortmund, when he does get onto the pitch he is showcasing so much class.

On the ball he is dynamic, but what sets him apart from so many young players is his refined decision-making; German football journalist Alex Chaffer believes that's due to his time with BVB:



For now Sancho appears to be in the right environment, as Dortmund are a club that have become renowned for helping young players develop.

Sancho will surely want to make strides in his game and become a regular starter for BVB before considering a move back to English football. Things may currently be moving quickly for him, but there's a long way to go before he can be considered the finished product.