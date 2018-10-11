Fantasy Football Week 6 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If you practiced patience with Mark Ingram, you were rewarded with his successful Week 5 return. Immediate satisfaction for Ingram owners also brought on total overreaction for Alvin Kamara owners, many of whom suddenly have major concerns about his role. Despite Kamara having his worst game of the season, he's still the No. 1 fantasy running back.

The Miami Dolphins provided some satisfaction for patient Kenyan Drake owners, although those who bailed before Week 5 were justified. Was Drake's performance and role against the Cincinnati Bengals a sign of things to come? Logic says he should remain an active part of the offense in multiple roles, especially since the team lacks top talent at every position.

Logic might be winning out for the Seahawks. Chris Carson is clearly their best back, so it was encouraging to see him leading the way after returning from his hip injury in Week 5. While the rest of the league takes to the air with record-setting success, the Seahawks are running the ball more than they are throwing it. That might not be the ideal philosophy to be competitive in 2018, but it's great for Carson's fantasy value.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, check out the Week 6 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations that have the most fantasy implications.

