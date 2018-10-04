Fantasy Football Week 5 Workload Watch

3 of 8

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Week 4 Workload Distribution

Carlos Hyde: 60.5% snaps, 22 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD, 1 target, 0 receptions

Duke Johnson: 35.8% snaps, 2 carries, 11 yards, 0 TD, 6 targets, 4 receptions, 45 yards, 0 TD

Nick Chubb: 3.7% snaps, 3 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs, 0 targets

Hyde is the No. 8 fantasy running back after the first month. Anyone who drafted him would tell you they are thrilled with his performance over the first four weeks, yet the presence of Chubb looms large. Could the rookie really be threatening one of the most consistent fantasy performers of recent seasons?

Big plays tend to stand out, and Chubb had one in Week 4 with a 63-yard touchdown run on his first carry. That came with 12:46 to go in the first half. His next carry was a one-yard run with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter. His third and final carry was a 41-yard touchdown run with 4:30 left in regulation to extend the lead to 41-34. To sum up Chubb's afternoon, he had three touches on three snaps and turned those into two long scores.

Chubb has played a grand total of 15 snaps this season with 10 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Hyde's snap share has increased every week after starting at 52.8 percent in Week 1 and rising to 60.5 percent in Week 4. He's been busy, with 83 carries for 285 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with four receptions on seven targets for 15 yards. Could the Browns get more efficiency out of Hyde by using Chubb more?

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, head coach Hue Jackson was asked about Chubb and said:

"He has to get some. Hyde is playing well, but this guy is scoring touchdowns from long ways away. I was impressed. I watched those two touchdowns on tape, and they were even better than they were on the field. He ran away from some people on the first one and ran away from some people on the second one. It just looked natural and easy. He was gone. They could not touch him."

Jackson added, "I think we have three good answers back there. We have to continue to find ways to use all three." That's easier said than done, although with Hyde averaging nearly 21 carries per game and just 3.4 YPC, it makes sense to cut back on his carries and give them to Chubb. That doesn't mean the Browns will make that happen, and even if they do, it doesn't mean Chubb will get enough looks to confidently plug into your startling lineup.

For now, Hyde is a locked-in fantasy starter, while Chubb is just a bench stash until his role increases. Johnson, meanwhile, isn't doing enough to be anything more than bench depth in PPR leagues.