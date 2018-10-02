Fantasy Football Week 5 BS Meter

0 of 10

If you've been holding out judgment until a four-week sample size became available, we've finally reached that point.

Concerns for Chris Hogan appear to be real, although it's not like the New England Patriots have gotten strong production from any member of the receiving corps, including Rob Gronkowski. Still, you can certainly adjust expectations for Hogan going forward based on his quiet start to the season.

On the positive side, Jared Cook has been the one consistent part of the Oakland Raiders' passing attack. Considering how thin the position is for fantasy, Cook likely feels like a big asset on fantasy rosters as opposed to just a streamer.

What about the big performances from Week 4? Mitchell Trubisky was off to a slow start before exploding against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sony Michel looked like a potential league-winner after disappointing in Week 3. Aaron Jones made the most of his opportunities in his second game back, but are the Green Bay Packers ready to let him lead the way.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 5. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

