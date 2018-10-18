Ted Ginn Jr. Reportedly Placed on IR by Saints with Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was reportedly placed on injured reserve Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The veteran has been dealing with a knee injury, which kept him out of his team's Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins. Even after the Week 6 bye, he couldn't practice.

The issue also limited him in earlier action as he has struggled to make much of an impact this season.

In 2018, Ginn has 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The 33-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as he totaled 53 catches for 787 yards and four touchdowns. After he spent many years primarily as a returner, it marked his third straight season with at least 700 receiving yards.

He also hadn't had much of a problem with injuries, never missing more than three games in any of his first 11 years in the NFL.

However, his knee problems appeared to hold him back in 2018 along with his inconsistency.

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara will remain the go-to options in the Saints' passing attack with Ginn unavailable, but Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith could see extra snaps and targets at receiver.