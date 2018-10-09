Judge Rules NCAA Verdict Against Todd McNair Violated California State Law

Southern California tail back Reggie Bush, left, listens to running backs coach Todd McNair, center, as LenDale White looks on during a work-out in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005. The Trojans face the University of Texas in the national championship game at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Associated Press

Former USC assistant coach Todd McNair has won his lawsuit against the NCAA in which he argued that the show-cause restriction placed on him violated state law, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

"McNair's ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles, but in every state in the country," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Frederick Shaller wrote in his decision Tuesday. 

McNair had originally been penalized by the NCAA for his role in providing Reggie Bush with impermissible benefits. 

   

