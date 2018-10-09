Judge Rules NCAA Verdict Against Todd McNair Violated California State Law

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Associated Press

Former USC assistant coach Todd McNair has won his lawsuit against the NCAA in which he argued that the show-cause restriction placed on him violated state law, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

"McNair's ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles, but in every state in the country," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Frederick Shaller wrote in his decision Tuesday.

McNair had originally been penalized by the NCAA for his role in providing Reggie Bush with impermissible benefits.

