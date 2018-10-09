Daniel Cormier-Derrick Lewis Fight Announced for UFC 230 in New York

John Locher/Associated Press

Derrick Lewis isn't wasting any time getting back into the octagon.

UFC president Dana White said Lewis will fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Lewis will have less than a month of rest time after his knockout win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. The KO earned him Performance of the Night honors, and his post-fight interview earned him viral-sensation status.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.