Daniel Cormier-Derrick Lewis Fight Announced for UFC 230 in New York

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Derrick Lewis, right, punches Alexander Volkov during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Lewis won by knockout in the third round. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Derrick Lewis isn't wasting any time getting back into the octagon.

UFC president Dana White said Lewis will fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Lewis will have less than a month of rest time after his knockout win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. The KO earned him Performance of the Night honors, and his post-fight interview earned him viral-sensation status.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking Conor's Next Potential Opponents

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ranking Conor's Next Potential Opponents

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Wanderlei Silva Fails in Brazilian Congress Bid

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Wanderlei Silva Fails in Brazilian Congress Bid

    Themaclife
    via Themaclife

    A UFC 230 Preview... Before the DC News Dropped

    MMA logo
    MMA

    A UFC 230 Preview... Before the DC News Dropped

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report

    Jose Aldo Calls for Rematch with McGregor

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jose Aldo Calls for Rematch with McGregor

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow