Stay Away! 1 Free Agent Each MLB Team Should Avoid This Offseason

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Anibal Sanchez

The Baltimore Orioles finished with an MLB-worst 47-115 record. A tear-it-down rebuild is the only way to go.

At the same time, the O's need to bolster a starting rotation that finished dead last in MLB with a 5.48 ERA.

Baltimore won't sign a top-shelf ace such as lefty Patrick Corbin, but it could be tempted to pursue a lower-profile name such as right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who posted a 2.83 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 136.2 regular-season innings for the Atlanta Braves.

The counterpoint? Sanchez is 34 years old and posted a 6.41 ERA in 2017 with the Detroit Tigers. He's exactly the type of buy-high veteran the Orioles should avoid.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel has made three All-Star appearances in his three seasons with the Boston Red Sox. His Beantown tenure has been an unmitigated success.

Should Boston re-sign the veteran closer? That's less clear.

Kimbrel's ERA ballooned from 1.77 in the first half to 4.57 after the break. He'll turn 31 in May, which means any long-term deal will carry him into the years when relievers go from sure thing to "ruh roh."

That said, Kimbrel is the top bullpen option on the market. Take the five-year, $86 million pact the New York Yankees gave Aroldis Chapman in December 2016 and go from there.

The Sox should extend a qualifying offer to Kimbrel, take the compensatory draft pick if and when he refuses and ink an experienced but less expensive name such as David Robertson instead.

New York Yankees: INF Manny Machado

Manny Machado is an excellent baseball player. Whichever team signs him this winter will become exponentially better with him in the fold.

The Yankees are the Yankees, so they will be mentioned in conversations regarding any marquee free agent, including Machado.

With that said, the Yanks would be much better spending their money elsewhere.

New York is set on the left side of the infield with shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Miguel Andujar.

You can always make the "sign him and figure out where to put him" argument, but New York needs to allocate resources to its starting rotation before it even begins to think about splurging on a redundant superstar who could easily command north of $300 million.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Carlos Gomez

The Tampa Bay Rays sold at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, yet they finished with 90 wins. They missed the playoffs but were the sneakiest unsung squad of 2018.

This winter, the Rays should be buyers within their small-market limitations, resisting the urge to deal top pieces such as budding ace Blake Snell and making ancillary additions.

Incumbent outfielder Carlos Gomez is a two-time All-Star and is set to test free agency. Should the Rays bring him back?

In a word: No.

Gomez slashed .208/.298/.336 last year. He turns 33 in December. The Rays count on unearthing diamonds in the rough, but Gomez is all rough.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada

Like the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays are fluttering toward a full-on rebuild in the top-heavy AL East.

Marco Estrada was an All-Star in 2016 and a top-10 AL Cy Young Award finisher in 2015 for the Jays. In 2018, he posted a 5.64 ERA in 143.2 innings.

He turned 35 in July. As such, Estrada is a piece of Toronto's past and not its future.

Hopefully the Blue Jays get the message and avoid any inkling to bring back old friends in favor of building around budding star and top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.