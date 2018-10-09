Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Says 'We Would Love to Have' Jimmy Butler

October 9, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta looks on during Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on May 28, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta wants Jimmy Butler—and he's apparently not afraid to say it on record.

"We would love to see Jimmy come home to Houston. It's not a financial decision, it's an assets decision on our part," Fertitta told Steven Godfrey of SB Nation regarding a potential trade. "We've got a great basketball team. We think we're as good as anybody in the league. We're not going to give up unreasonable assets, to break up this team, to get Jimmy Butler. But we would love to have him."

His comments could constitute a violation of the NBA's tampering rules. The league prohibits team officials from commenting on players under contract, and Fertitta outright said he wants a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves on his team.

The NBA could levy a hefty fine for Fertitta's indiscretion even though Butler and the Wolves have publicly acknowledged his request to be traded.

Butler, 29, remains on the Wolves roster a week before opening night with no trade in sight.  of ESPN reported Butler's frustration with the organization is at an "all-time high." The All-Star swingman has informed the team he has no plans on re-signing this summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Wolves and Miami Heat were deep in trade discussions last weekend before Minnesota attempted to change terms of the deal. The Wolves were seeking Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo and a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Butler, per Wojnarowski

The Rockets have not been mentioned much of late in trade discussions but were known to have previously expressed interest. Houston does not have much in terms of tradeable assets. Any deal would likely be built around Eric Gordon, draft picks and probably require a third team to accommodate Minnesota's desire to acquire a young building block piece.

There's nobody on the Rockets roster who is especially desirable to the Wolves that Houston would be willing to part with. The Rockets see themselves as a Finals contender and already lost the likes of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute from last year's squad. 

